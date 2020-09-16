Big Brother 22 All-Stars new tonight on CBS? A schedule swap







Is Big Brother 22 All-Stars new tonight on CBS? Within this article, we’re going to break that down, and also look more towards what lies ahead for the series!

We don’t want to make anyone wait too long before we hand down the answer here — alas, there is no new episode of the reality show on the air tonight. What’s the reason for it? It ultimately has a lot to do with the ACM Awards, which were scheduled for this night far in advance. CBS has already compensated for this by placing a new episode of Big Brother on the air last night,

So when is the show back? It’ll be around at its standard 5:00 p.m. Pacific timeslot tomorrow, where you will have a chance to see both the latest eviction and also the Head of Household Competition. (Live feed spoilers ahead.)

For now, it appears as though Ian will be evicted over Tyler — while there are a lot of emotions about the move, it seems to be driven in part by a real desire to keep the Committee alliance together for as long as possible. This is not fun gameplay at all, but it makes sense to try to get certain people as far into the game as possible. We’ll see if anything changes over the next 24 hours, but it’s going to be tough when Ian himself isn’t altogether aware as to where some of the numbers in the game actually are. He’s fighting an uphill battle, to say the least.

