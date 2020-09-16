Magnum PI season 3 starts filming with traditional Hawaiian blessing







For all of those excited to see Magnum PI season 3 back on the air, we are officially inching ever closer! Today, in Oahu, the CBS show re-entered production with a traditional Hawaiian blessing, a trend that started all the way back on Hawaii Five-0. Series stars Jay Hernandez, Perdita Weeks, Zachary Knighton, Stephen Hill and Amy Hill were in attendance (pictured above), as were the producers and the entirety of the crew. Everything was held with the proper health and safety protocols in place, which is going to be a part of the entirety of the season moving forward. Making sure the cast and crew are healthy is of the utmost concern.

Per a CBS press release today, Kahu (Officiant) Kordell Kekoa officiated the ceremony, which also “included traditional royal maile leis, Oli Aloha (welcoming chant), and Pule Ho’oku’u (closing prayer). In honor of the show’s third season, the ceremony centered around the connections which the number three represents with the past, present and future, as well as togetherness, completeness as a team, and moving forward as a family.” Hopefully this gives you proper context as to what this blessing contained, and it can be a guiding path towards everything that is going to be happening over the weeks ahead. It’s a way for the entire team to honor where they are and the local culture and heritage.

Magnum PI season 3 has a lot of potential as we look ahead, starting with Higgins (Weeks) having more control than ever thanks to her promotion-of-sorts in the finale. This means a slightly different dynamic between her and Magnum (Hernandez), who may not be able to freelance as he has in the past. Also, we’re looking to see more of how the show can incorporate elements of the Hawaii Five-0 universe now that this show is off the air.

There is no firm premiere date yet for Magnum PI season 3, but we anticipate it being around when we get to this fall — just remember that everything is subject to change.

