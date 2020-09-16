Saturday Night Live season 46: Jim Carrey to play Joe Biden







We’ve been wondering many things about Saturday Night Live season 46, but the biggest one revolved around the potential next President. Playing Joe Biden could be a big responsibility for the next several years, and the NBC series had a real laundry list of contenders. Former cast member Jason Sudeikis has played the former Vice President both during the Obama Administration and after, and we’ve also seen Woody Harrelson step into the role.

Now, though, there is a new person behind the part — and they may be a bigger name than anyone else. Speaking in a new interview with Vulture, executive producer Lorne Michaels confirmed that Jim Carrey is going to play Biden — and he explained what happened to make this all happen:

“There was some interest on his part … And then we responded, obviously, positively. But it came down to discussions about what the take was. He and [head writer/cast member] Colin Jost had a bunch of talks. He and I as well.”

What does work so well about Carrey in this role is that we know that he is capable of playing over-the-top, crazy characters; yet, he also has a tremendous capacity to show heart and vulnerability. He may be able to tap into both of these things well. Carrey also brings the show a chance to generate some big ratings — aren’t you curious already to see what the show is going to look like with him on board?

