Animal Kingdom season 5: Are we building towards announcement?







While we know that Animal Kingdom season 5 is currently back in production, we are still waiting on more details. There is no premiere date as of yet, no trailer, and no major teases for what is coming up. They are keeping the cards very close to the vest.

Yet, are we going to be getting some content very soon … or at least some scoop from the cast? We do think that TNT is planning something, at least according to what their social-media team is doing right now. You can get a small sample of what that is below, as they are planning Q&A sessions for some of the show’s cast.

For some more news on Animal Kingdom in video form, remember to watch our take on the end of this past season below! Once you do that, subscribe to Matt & Jess on YouTube for some other news and then view our show playlist. We’ll have more updates coming that you don’t want to miss.

What will these videos contain? More than likely, nothing in terms of super-serious season 6 scoop. Yet, we do think that they serve as a great chance to get an update or two on what’s happening behind the scenes, how they are handling being a part of the show during these hard times, or things that are a bit lighter and funny. It’s really a chance for the cast to showcase more of their real personality to fans, which may be nice given that they portray brutal criminals on the show.

Hopefully, we’ll have a chance to see new episodes of the show at some point in 2020, but we know that the ball here is ultimately in TNT’s court. They’ll have the power to determine when they want the Codys back on-screen.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Animal Kingdom right now

What are you hoping to see when it comes to Animal Kingdom season 5?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Also, remember here to stick around in the event you want to get some more information when it comes to the series. (Photo: TNT.)

It's time to send any burning questions you have for @JakeWeary. Comment below! #AnimalKingdom pic.twitter.com/kAUz6rZ9xY — Animal Kingdom (@AnimalKingdom) September 11, 2020

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







