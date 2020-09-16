America’s Got Talent: WAFFLE Crew kick off second semi-final







The second semi-final show of America’s Got Talent arrived on Tuesday in one of the most exciting ways possible. How else can you describe getting a chance to see WAFFLE Crew in action?

For a good while now, we’ve had a lot of respect for what the dance crew brings to the table. For starters, they have a great sense of positivity in everything that they do. Their technical skills are also great and they posses a very unique sense of choreography. Their content gives all of them a chance to be individuals and shine, in addition to as a group.

So are they going to advance to the next round? For the time being, let’s just say that things are going to be tricky. Starting off the show is never an easy position to be, since votes may be tilted in the direction of acts later in the show.

What did you think about America’s Got Talent kicking things off with WAFFLE Crew?

Be sure to share right now in the comments below! Meanwhile, remember to stick around for some other news on the show. (Photo: NBC.)

