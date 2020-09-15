Big Brother 22 All-Stars live feed spoilers: The state of current campaigns







Welcome to day 42 of the Big Brother 22 All-Stars house! Thursday night’s new episode will send the first houseguest to the jury, and we’re starting to get a good sense as to what is going to happen.

At the moment, it feels almost certain that Ian is going to be evicted over Tyler. There is still time for things to change, but Nicole seems to be starting to accept more of what her friend’s fate in the game could be. No one is showing a real indication that they are willing to budge — Nicole would need David, Kevin, and Da’Vonne to all vote to evict Tyler (not a sure thing at all), and then need Dani to break the tie in a way in which she wants. There are too many events that need to happen, and too many boxes that would need to be checked.

So what are some other events going down in the house right now? For starters, Memphis is starting to plan ahead with multiple final three alliances, which each involve Enzo. Christmas is expressing some concern over Nicole, but also seemingly does still want to go to the final six (or at least close to it) with the entire alliance intact. Tyler is claiming that he won’t go after Dani right away, but we have a hard time believing that this is going to be the case in the event he gets into power again.

Ian seems to know that he’s in at least some danger — with that in mind, we’re sure some campaigns will happen before long.

