Power Book II: Ghost spoilers: Could Redman join Method Man on-screen?







As many people out there likely know already, Redman and Method Man have quite the history together as performers. With that in mind, we think that there would definitely be an interest in seeing the two collaborate on the latter’s new show Power Book II: Ghost.

Could it actually happen? Nothing is close to confirmed, but let’s go ahead and say that the door is open. After all, we’ve already learned that Method Man’s Davis MacLean has previously represented his own brother, and that seems like the perfect role for Redman to take on. That seems to be something showrunner Courtney Kemp agrees about, based on her recent comments to TVLine on the subject:

“My dream is to get Redman to do it … but I don’t know yet. We haven’t gotten there yet.”

It doesn’t feel like meeting Davis’ brother is anywhere imminent, mostly because the primary focus at the moment for this story is him representing Tasha in the hopes of making sure she doesn’t get the death penalty for Ghost’s crimes. We’re sure that as the series progresses, we’re going to have a chance to learn more and more about Davis and his background — we don’t think that the goal here is to give the character a one-season arc and then usher him out the door. There is a likely a lot of other interesting content that could come our way eventually.

For now, just remember that another new episode of Power Book II: Ghost is set to arrive on Starz this weekend.

What do you want to see moving forward on Power Book II: Ghost?

