Dancing with the Stars 29 premiere ratings solid for ABC







The first Dancing with the Stars 29 ratings are in, and for the time being the folks at ABC don’t have all that much to be sad about — at least for the time being.

In the preliminary numbers today (which could drop in the finals due to NFL programming on ABC in select markets), the dance competition generated a 1.3 rating in the 18-49 demographic and more than 8 million live viewers. The demo rating is the more encouraging thing for ABC, as this marks one of their better performances in the past few seasons. We know that this was one of their priorities entering the new season and that, at least for the time being, that is paying off.

With all of this being said, we can’t sit here and say with confidence that this is going to be where the numbers are going to lie moving forward. There may may been an extra innate curiosity to see how the premiere fared due to the presence of new host Tyra Banks, coupled with the cast that included notable figures like Nelly and controversial ones like Carole Baskin.

Ultimately, we do think that ABC would like to keep this brand around even if the ratings fall — it has been an institution for them for well over a decade, and one of the reasons why it tends to generate viewership is that it can pull in new people over the course of time. There are people, after all, who start watching after learning that one of their favorites is a part of the cast.

This article was written by Jessica Carter.

