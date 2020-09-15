The Conners season 3 spoilers: Who is the new series regular?







The Conners season 3 is currently in production on new episodes, and we’ve got further confirmation now that you will be seeing Ben for a rather long time.

As first reported by TVLine, Jay R. Ferguson is officially set now to be a series regular, which feels like confirmation that you will see a lot more of the Darlene – Ben relationship in the months to come. The promotion doesn’t come as a huge surprise, given that the character did play a fairly prominent role through a significant chunk of the second season.

How we look at this promotion right now is rather simple: This is a gig that was really earned by Ferguson over time thanks to all of the work that he’s done on the show. It’s possible that the writers may at one point have been thinking about some different directions to take this character in, but they realized soon after the fact that this was really the best way that they could move Darlene’s story forward. There’s just such a wonderful back-and-forth that exists here, and we’re not sure how bringing in someone else would make her story somehow better at this point.

Ultimately, we’ll have to wait and see how the story progresses when the season premieres later this year. As many of you are likely aware of already, The Conners season 3 is going to be addressing head-on the events of the global health crisis. This is a show that will continue to try and make you laugh, while also not shying away from serious issues. We’re sure that there are already some plans for great Ben/Darlene stories through the lens of how they would adapt to the new normal.

What do you want to see when it comes to The Conners season 3?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Meanwhile, remember here to stick around to get some more insight when it comes to the series. (Photo: ABC.)

