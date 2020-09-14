NCIS: Los Angeles season 12: Eric Christian Olsen is back on set!







NCIS: Los Angeles officially kicked off production for season 12 a little bit earlier in the month, and we’ve got more good news to hand down today. After all, Eric Christian Olsen is now officially back on set!

In a new post on Instagram, you can see both Olsen and his co-star Daniela Ruah signifying a return for Kensi and Deeks moving forward on the series. They are one of the most-popular couples on all of television, so the more that we can see the two of them together, the better off things are going to be.

As for what’s coming between these two characters, that is still up in the air! We’d like to see the two start to get closer to starting a family, provided that is something they continue to want. Of course, we also want as much of them working together as well! Deeks wasn’t in every episode in season 11, so we have to prepare ourselves for this to happen potentially once more. Olsen is incredibly busy these days not just as an actor, but as a producer — he was one of the EPs, for example, behind the new series Woke over on Hulu.

There is no specific premiere date yet for NCIS: Los Angeles season 12, but we’re preparing at the moment to see it drop in November. CBS will have some more news on that down the road, but for the time, we’re just happy to see the gang getting back together. Masks are being worn, and it seems like everyone is doing their best to keep things safe amidst these difficult circumstances.

