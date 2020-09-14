Chicago Fire season 9 spoilers: Adriyan Rae joins as new series regular







There’s another member of the Chicago Fire family as we dive into season 9 — be prepared to see Adriyan Rae on the show!

According to a new report coming in from Deadline, the Vagrant Queen alum is going to be hitting up the Windy City now in the role of Gianna Mackey. She’s described as a “loveable troublemaker with a twinkle in her eye … [She is] charming, scrappy, fun, witty and good-natured.” She comes from a working-class background, is hard-nosed, and is fine to do whatever she can to get the job done even if not everyone loves it. She also has a great sense of humor at the same exact time.

It remains to be seen what Mackey will do with the rest of the Firehouse 51 crew, but our hope is that she will come on board as the new paramedic following the departure of Annie Ilonzeh, who played Emily Foster on the series. We’d love for Brett to eventually just have a partner that doesn’t go anywhere in the near future. She deserves that, especially after everything that she’s gone through over the past few years.

As reported earlier today, the plan is for Chicago Fire to officially start filming next month, leading up to its November premiere date. This is going to be a very atypical season due to all that is going on in the world; honestly, we’re just glad to see the show back.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Chicago Fire right now

What do you want to see when it comes to Adriyan Rae on Chicago Fire season 9?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Meanwhile, remember here to stick around for some other news. (Photo: NBC.)

Gianna comes from a family of working-class parents who are adored by their community. This makes Gianna welcoming and friendly individual who treats everyone like family — but don’t get it twisted. She’s no pushover. She’s tough and quick to defend the defenseless, isn’t afraid of a little chaos and rolls with the punches while approaching everything with a bit of wry humor.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







