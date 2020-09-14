Last Week Tonight with John Oliver renewed through 2023 at HBO







If you are excited to see more of Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, it’s now confirmed — he won’t be going anywhere for a long time!

Today, HBO officially made it clear that they are keeping the late-night show around for another three seasons, which means that you’ll have the series until at least 2023. None of this comes as a shock, given that Last Week Tonight has won numerous awards and continues to generate a great deal of buzz for its smart, timely segments — they can generate controversy at times, but that is somewhat the point. It also brings HBO a strong digital audience, especially with many of its segments making their way onto YouTube.

In a statement, Oliver himself had the following to say about getting the opportunity to do more episodes:

“We’re all extremely happy to be able to continue to do our show on HBO for another three years, or until the end of the world — whichever comes first.”

Meanwhile, HBO programming boss Casey Bloys added the following:

“For the past seven years, John and his incredibly talented team have taken on topics that are both in the public mind and off the beaten path, always managing to shed new light on these subjects with intelligence and searing humor … We are beyond thrilled to continue this relationship for three more years.”

At this point, we think that we are firmly in the territory of Last Week Tonight lasting however long Oliver wants to do it — the ratings seem to be there and we don’t see there being a sudden drop-off in his support base anytime soon. Maybe there will be a calmer political environment in a few years depending on the results of the election this November, but there is always going to be a lot to talk about on this series.

What do you think about Last Week Tonight being picked up for additional years at HBO?

