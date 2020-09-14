Big Brother 22 All-Stars live feed spoilers: Week 6 Veto Ceremony results







The week 6 Veto Ceremony has come and gone now within the world of Big Brother 22 All-Stars, and this one looked to be dramatic going in!

Before the ceremony even started, what we knew was that there was ALL sorts of chaos surrounding whether or not people in the house were going to be able to convince Da’Vonne to not use the Power of Veto. It seemed like they tried almost every trick in the book, with Nicole claiming that she would be really upset if Ian was put on the block against Tyler, who was only nominated after David used his power. Meanwhile, there was a lot of pressure applied to Da’Vonne in general that this move was going to be bad for her game.

Yet, Da’Vonne also had a trick up her own sleeve before this, as she was going around and telling people that Kevin claimed he would not give her a jury vote in the event that she didn’t take him off the block. Who knows if he actually said that?

Yet, we can tell you that Da’Vonne did use the Power of Veto, and that Ian is now on the block. There’s already a lot of reassuring going on that Ian will stay over Tyler, but the truth is that he’s in big trouble. There’s a chance that Ian can get a tie vote and Dani will break the tie — but we’re not sure that the tie will be broken in Ian’s favor. He’s at least in good spirits for the time being, but time will tell.

