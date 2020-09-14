The Bachelorette: New promo coming during Dancing with the Stars







If you’re a part of Bachelor Nation, there’s a good chance you were watching Dancing with the Stars tonight already. After all, Kaitlyn Bristowe is going to be a part of the cast!

Yet, just in case you were on the fence, here’s an added incentive — a new promo for Clare Crawley’s upcoming season of The Bachelorette is going to be featured during it! This was confirmed in a post on Twitter by ABC’s Robert Mills (see below), and it makes us very curious as to how much of the season will be shown off.

Because Clare’s season isn’t arriving on the air until next month, the network has been so far coy on sharing a lot of different details about the season, including what some of the specific big moments are going to be. We know that production on the season is wrapped, and that it was filmed entirely in the Palm Springs area with a bubble-like environment. Everything was done in order to ensure safety, and this is sure to look and feel different than any other season of the series. That’s without even getting into a lot of the different rumors that are floating around out there.

The one thing we can say with confidence is this: This may very well be one of the most dramatic seasons ever of the franchise. Isn’t that what happens when you throw a lot of people into a contained environment like this and leave them there for weeks?

What do you most want to see when it comes to Clare Crawley’s season of The Bachelorette?

There are 2 reasons for #Bachelornation to watch #DWTS tonight. 1. To watch, cheer on and vote for @kaitlynbristowe and 2. A new promo for #TheBachelorette premieres in the show!!! Be there tonight at 8 on ABC! — Robert Mills (@Millsy11374) September 14, 2020

