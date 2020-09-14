Law & Order: SVU season 22 filming underway in New York City







You’ve waiting a long time to see Law & Order: SVU season 22 premiere, and while you’ve gotta wait a little while still, we still have great news.

In a new post on Instagram (see below), series star Mariska Hargitay confirmed that production on the latest batch of episodes has begun! Filming is taking place once more in New York City, and there are a wide array of health and safety protocols firmly in place.

There were several episodes from season 21 that were unable to be filmed due to the onset of the global health crisis, but we don’t get the sense that SVU is going to just pick up where they left off with some of those stories. They may be factored into the season in some other ways, but the early plan looks to be addressing where we are as a nation. If there is any show on TV that takes real-world issues head-on, it’s SVU — it’s important to see how Benson and the rest of the team are coping with a global pandemic and calls for police reform. All of this is critically important and could play out over time.

Of course, down the road on season 22 there’s a chance at worlds colliding between this show and the upcoming Law & Order: Organized Crime starring Christopher Meloni. There’s a keen awareness of the desire to see Benson and Stabler eventually reunite — patience is just going to be key here. This is one of the most unusual years that we’ve ever had; with that in mind, we have to be prepared for almost anything and everything.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to SVU right now

What do you most want to see on Law & Order: SVU season 22?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Also, remember to stick around in the event you want more insight on the series. (Photo: NBC.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







