Riverdale season 5 filming underway in Vancouver







For everyone out there excited to see Riverdale season 5, we come bearing good news: We’re now another step closer!

In a new post on Instagram, showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa confirmed that filming is underway with the sort of shot that you could only expect from a show like this: Archie in the sauna. As he notes, even though a lot of things have changed over the past several years, some others have stayed the same.

What do we know about season 5 already? It’s going to begin with the prom, and the idea here seems to be to continue forward with the episodes planned for season 4. (Filming was unable to wrap last spring in the way it was anticipated.) The classmates will graduate and following that, the show goes into completely unknown territory. There’s speculation that a significant time jump will be coming and we’ll be venturing into a very different sort of story — we can’t say too much about it now, but Riverdale may be trying to reinvent itself slightly. There is probably a recognition-of-sorts here that there is only so long that they could stay a high-school show, and they are better off trying to move forward with the characters fans love as opposed to just bringing in a new crop of high schoolers and keeping roughly the same style and setting that we’ve seen over the years.

Unfortunately, you’re going to be waiting a long time to see Riverdale arrive on The CW — think along the lines of early 2021.

