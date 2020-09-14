Big Brother 22 All-Stars live feed spoilers: Veto debate rages on







We’re now getting close to the end of day 40 on Big Brother 22 and even still, there are some questions out there about tomorrow’s Veto Ceremony.

The great news for Da’Vonne fans is simply this: She has the power for the first time in her entire history playing this game. The bad news, however, is the simple fact that this is a tough decision. For most of the day, people have tried to encourage her to not use the power. That may not matter to her, but it’s still being thrown out there. They want to see Kevin up on the block since they could go ahead and get him out of the game Thursday.

Yet, Da’Vonne is still strongly considering her options. Having a good sense of a replacement nominee (it may prove to be Ian) is one part of the equation. She also wants to ensure that it doesn’t make her a bigger target down the road and that she and Kevin aren’t perceived as a big-time duo.

In the end, though, there is only one thing that we can say in response to this: Da’Vonne is really better off using it. Why? A lot of it just comes down to the alternative, which is that Kevin just goes to jury on Thursday. Also, there are so many other duos in the game right now and bigger threats as a whole.

Dani could also finalize some of her replacement nominee plans tonight — or, at the very least, have more conversations with Day. The Ceremony should be at some point in the middle of the afternoon.

What do you want to see on Big Brother 22 with the Veto Ceremony tonight?

