Outlander video: Caitriona Balfe, Sam Heughan conclude Summer Series







While you wait for Outlander season 6 to kick off filming, the fine folks at Starz had one more gift today! The final edition of the End of Summer Series has arrived, and this time around it’s a fantastic Q&A that features Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan front and center.

In the video below, the two actors talk all about what they've been up to, including adjusting to life in quarantine and dealing with tough times.

In the video below, the two actors talk all about what they’ve been up to, including adjusting to life in quarantine and dealing with tough times. They also talk a little bit about Sam writing a book with Graham McTavish and being proud of the series so far. They share some stories about filming, about reflecting on their characters’ journeys, and also spirit animals, oddly enough. It’s a fun conversation, and one that concludes with the two taking some questions from fans on a wide array of different subjects.

There’s not necessarily much in the way of season 6 talk in this video, but we don’t exactly consider that much of a surprise. In the end, it’s hard to share much without getting into spoilers, and there may also be a hesitancy to hype up production without knowing for sure when it can happen. Our hope is that there will be a chance to see things start up again once we get around to later this fall, but for now, that’s just a hope.

For now, let’s just rejoice in this new video — and really, the entire Outlander End of Summer Series overall. This has been a rather nice collection of videos to have!

What are you most excited to see from Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe moving forward?

