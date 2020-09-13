Big Brother 22 All-Stars live feed spoilers: A possible replacement nominee







We’re in the midst of another day now within the Big Brother 22 All-Stars house, and suffice it to say, things are as complicated as ever. There’s a chance for some tremendous chaos to unfold throughout the day, and we’re interested to see what that is.

For those who didn’t see the live feeds yesterday, here is where things are at the moment — Tyler and Kevin are currently on the block, and from what we’ve seen, Da’Vonne wants to use the Power of Veto. Yet, the goal is for Dani and Nicole to do whatever they can in order to ensure that they can convince her to do otherwise. It’s not really in her benefit to not use it, since odds are people will try to keep Tyler and get Kevin out of the game. Or, at the very least, they want a situation where they have to think about it.

The unfortunate news here is that Dani doesn’t think there is any other option for her this week other than getting Ian on the block — which isn’t something that she really wants to do, especially since there’s a great chance that he could leave. Nicole has already stated that she’ll refuse to vote Ian out, so if the vote ends up in a tie, Dani would have to be the tie-breaking vote to send him out of the game. She’s seemingly too nervous to put someone else in her own alliance up, so this is where things are right now.

