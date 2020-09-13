Yellowstone season 4: What could the future hold for Beth Dutton?







We’re going to be waiting a long time in order to see Yellowstone season 4 on the air — that much is abundantly clear. Filming is underway now, but typically, we’re stuck waiting around until the summer to see more new episodes arrive on the air.

For some more news on Yellowstone in video form? Be sure to watch the latest on the recent finale below! Once you do that, subscribe to Matt & Jess on YouTube and then also view our show playlist. We’ll have further news coming as we near the show returning.

So what’s going to be coming up? Last week, we wrote about some of our expectations for Kevin Costner’s character of John Dutton. For the sake of this article today, meanwhile, we are shifting the focus over to Beth instead. Kelly Reilly’s character had quite the arc in season 3, as she did battle Roarke Morris and then also fell deeper in love with Rip.

Yet, moving into season 4 there is one big question worth wondering — is she still alive? That cliffhanger is going to be a big one in the months ahead, and our hope is that there’s going to be a way for her to make it through this situation in one piece. There’s a good chance that you’ll be able to see her emerge through the rubble, since honestly, the story is better in the event that the character is alive. We think she will out for revenge moving forward on whoever attacked her and her family, but she may not know who right away.

Once Beth gets through whatever she’s dealing with, wouldn’t it be nice to see some sort of Yellowstone wedding? We know that for us personally, there’s a lot of joy in seeing her and Rip end up together. Sure, there’s no guarantee that it will actually happen, but we do want to have some hope that it could. This story is better when you can see a metaphorical light at the end of the tunnel, and we’re hoping that this season will help ultimately to get us there. We want to see Beth move forward personally and professionally, and maybe find some new friends and trusted allies along the way.

Hopefully, we’ll have more news on Yellowstone season 4 very-much soon…

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Yellowstone right now

What do you want to see when it comes to Beth on Yellowstone season 4?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Meanwhile, remember to stick around for some other news on the series. (Photo: Paramount Network.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







