The Boys season 2: Creator talks backlash over weekly release schedule







We’re now four episodes into The Boys season 2, and while it’s far from perfect so far, it is very much entertaining. It contains a lot of the humor and fun that we had from the first go-around, and we certainly think that the show shouldn’t be getting what is happening to it in terms of audience ratings. There are a lot of people review-bombing the show, largely out of frustration over the release schedule.

Typically, streaming shows on Netflix and Amazon have a tendency to air all of their episodes at once — a lot of people prefer that! Maybe we do in the moment, but when the dust settles we realize more that there’s value in having a show on our mind for weeks on end. You release the episodes at once and it fades away quickly; this, in the long-term, makes The Boys more worth savoring.

For some more news when it comes to The Boys in video form, remember to watch our take on this past episode below! Once you do just that, subscribe to Matt & Jess on YouTube and then also view our show playlist.

Ultimately, showrunner Eric Kripke is already thinking a lot about the release model looking back. Speaking in a new interview with The Wrap on the subject, here is some of what he had to say:

I get that people are disappointed and, frankly, looking back, we thought that we were communicating that we were weekly …. Clearly, in hindsight, we had to do a lot more than we did to make sure that people weren’t surprised and disappointed. I would have done that differently. I mean, again, we announced it. But we should have neon-signed it on everything, clearly.

Kripke reiterated that it was a creative decision to air a new episode a week (following the first three dropping at once), and not one pushed by Amazon. Ultimately, though, we think that even if there was a neon sign, people would still complain. Why? Well, because this is a world and a culture where people get what they want whenever they want it. They don’t like waiting.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Boys

Do you think The Boys season 2 is worthy of criticism due to its release schedule?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Also, remember to stick around to get some more news regarding the series. (Photo: Amazon.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







