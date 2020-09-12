Lucifer season 5 spoilers: The latest extended musical-episode tease!







For everyone who is excited to check out the second half of Lucifer season 5, there’s yet another reason for that now. Today at DC Fandome, a new tease was presented for the upcoming musical episode — one of the most-anticipated installments of the show out there.

If you head over to the link here, you can watch the full Fandome panel, which includes a rousing rendition of “Another One Bites the Dust” featuring Tom Ellis (Lucifer), Lauren German (Chloe), Aimee Garcia (Ella), and Kevin Alejandro (Dan). It takes place at what looks to be a high school football field, and the performance is fittingly right after the discovery of a dead body — a referee. Ella seems to kick off the performance before everyone gets involved … but is the entire thing all in Lucifer’s head? That’s what it appears to be for the time being.

During the panel, executive producer and co-showrunner Ildy Modrovich did his part to explain the motivation for this episode “began to blossom after our Vegas episodes, after Tom and Aimee did ‘Luck Be a Lady.’ I remember coming into rehearsal and crying, it was so exciting.” For fellow showrunner Joe Henderson, a lot of the motivation for this was trying to find a fun way to do it and then also the right story motivation. Musical episodes are often great, but you have to justify them — these characters aren’t the sort to start bursting into song for no apparent reason. There needs to be a significant push for it to happen properly.

