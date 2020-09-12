Big Brother 22 All-Stars live feed spoilers: Week 6 Veto players







Interested in learning the week 6 Veto players within the Big Brother 22 All-Stars house? Rest assured that we’ve got you covered within this piece.

Let’s start off with a quick refresher, if you missed some of the chaos from overnight — David and Kevin were the initial nominations from Head of Household Dani, but late last night David opted to use his Disruptor power. He is now off the block, and Tyler is up in his place. Dani clearly wants him gone from the game, but it remains to be seen if there is going to be a way to accumulate enough votes to actually send him out. There are a lot of different ways in which this could all still go awry that we have to be aware of.

So who is going to be joining Tyler, Dani, and Kevin in the Veto? Think along the lines of Da’Vonne, Enzo, and Ian. This is an interesting draw — Da’Vonne would probably use it on Kevin, but how hard would Ian really try? It would show his cards and he may not want to do that. Meanwhile, Enzo wants to save Tyler, but there was a conversation about how much they want to stick their neck out for him and make Dani somewhat mad in the process.

The Veto will probably be in the same little soundstage that they’ve used as of late for the BB Basement and Safety Suite competitions — because players were chosen early, we have a feeling that it’s going to be happening within the near future. We’ll have an update whenever it is over and there’s more in the way of news to pass along.

