Big Brother 22 All-Stars live feed spoilers: Did David use his power?







When the Nomination Ceremony concluded tonight within the Big Brother 22 house, we felt fairly certain that this was it for the day. If David hadn’t already been given an opportunity to use his power, he could turn around and do it the very next week.

Well, the producers of the show have very much surprised us now! Not only did David have a chance to use the power late tonight, but Head of Household Dani made a big move with her nominations! Initially, she put up there David and Kevin, with the former being more of the target. Following David using it, though, she decided to go ahead and put up Tyler. There is no guarantee that he will still be evicted, given that he does have the Power of Veto to fight for and beyond just that, there’s no guarantee there would be enough votes to evict him. Four votes and a tiebreaker would do it, and there may not be an incentive for some of Dani’s fellow members of the Committee to keep Kevin over Tyler.

What’s perhaps the most entertaining part of all of this is that David opted to use the power on himself — and then lie about having it. Nobody in the house buys this and really, he’s coming across as super-untrustworthy as a result of that. If he was just to go ahead and own it, he probably wouldn’t have that much ill will towards him. However, doing it the way that he has is setting himself up for some trouble down the road.

What do you think about David using his power in Big Brother 22?

