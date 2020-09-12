Big Brother 22 All-Stars live feed spoilers: Week 6 nominations







The week 6 nominations are in now from the Big Brother 22 All-Stars house, and it’s fair to say there was a little bit of chaos involved here!

Entering the nominations ceremony, we knew that the plan was for Head of Household Dani to nominate David and Kevin, with the possibility of a Tyler backdoor a little bit down the road. We had assumed that David would use his power, but that hasn’t happened … at least not yet. Maybe the power is played a little bit later on and with that, a different nominee will be selected. We do think that if David is safe, it is going to present a really difficult option for Dani. She will have to try and figure out who her next target is going to be, at least if she is not willing to put Tyler up on the block.

So we think that it’s the right time to get rid of Tyler? It’s risky, but it could end up being good for her. As it stands, Dani doesn’t have enough on her resume to try and win the game — eventually, she is going to have to find a way to make something more happen. This could be the time, provided that she’s ready and willing to go ahead and go for it.

Hopefully, we’ll have more insight overnight — we just have to assume that David’s power can be used later since otherwise, what is the point?

