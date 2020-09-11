Dancing with the Stars 29: Nelly’s first song choice revealed!







There are very few other contestants on Dancing with the Stars 29 who we are as curious about as Nelly, and for good reason. The singer/rapper is one of the show’s biggest names, and he honestly has a ton of content that he could choose from for various dances. “Hot in Herre” is probably his most famous song, but he’s got some good ballads in the mix here in “Over and Over” and also “Just a Dream.”

So what is he going to be using for his first performance with his still-to-be-named partner? Think in terms of another classic in “Ride Wit Me.” He’s doing a salsa to the song, which is probably not something a lot of people have envisioned him doing before now. We do think that he’ll have at least some natural talent in this, given that he understands rhythm and performing in front of an audience.

Yet, it’s very different doing a signature Nelly song and doing a full routine to it — that’s what makes him one of the most-interesting wild-card contestants this season. We do think that he’s going to do reasonably well in terms of viewer votes early on, but it’s a little too early to know whether or not that is going to translate to him doing well on the show long-term. There are a lot of naturally-strong people this time, including some with more dance experience.

