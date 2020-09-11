The Boys season 2 episode 5 preview: What’s Homelander’s next move?







As we look ahead to The Boys season 2 episode 5, we’re very-much worried about what’s next with Homelander and Stormfront. It’s hard not to be.

While Homelander is not the sort of character who tends to change altogether easily, it does seem like he took some stock in what Stormfront told him — it’s sometimes better to motivate with hate than it is to just be a distant idol to many. She’s building an army of angry supporters who are learning more to be their own heroes, and that is something that Homelander could take on himself if he really wanted to do so.

If these two get on the same page moving forward, they are very dangerous — terrifying, even. It’s one of the last things that anyone should want to deal with.

As for what else we are expecting to see within this episode coming up, the status of Butcher is going to prove fascinating. He went through so much in order to get closer to Becca, only to realize that they are different people in different places now. He’s not willing to accept her son the way that he is given his hatred for powers — if he’s not going to fight for Becca anymore, he’s going to have to find something else to fight for.

Meanwhile, Hughie and Starlight are going to have to see how else their relationship can evolve. Clearly, there are feelings there, but also too much danger to where they can ever be fully together.

