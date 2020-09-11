The Flash season 7: EP talks big Joe West storyline







We know that The Flash season 7 is going to be premiering in 2021, and we’ve got a better sense now of one of the pivotal storylines. This is one revolving a lot around Joe West, who will serve as a way for the show to reference a lot of the prominent social issues that are going on in the world.

So how are the writers planning to do this, and to merge the real world with some of the same lighthearted fare that you’ve come to expect on here? Speaking in a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, here is what showrunner Eric Wallace had to say:

“As we’re working our way through Joe’s wonderful story line this year, Joe gets challenged by the events of the world that are going on nowadays. Of course, in a sci-fi superhero way, because we’re on a superhero show. And he really rises up … I’m so proud of the character and I’m so excited for Jesse to take Joe in just a little bit of a new direction. Because Joe’s a good man with a good heart. And if he sees injustice, he’s not a person who turns a blind eye to it. He’s a person who says something and does something.

“I’m happy to report that we’re working that actually into the scripts right now. It’s not in the first batch. It’s more in the middle of season 7. It will be very obvious as Joe goes through these changes and ends up in a place that’s unexpected for him, but that is honorable and very aware of today’s problems from a law perspective. So it’s made the storytelling for his character’s story line, I think, the most exciting thing that I’ve been able to write for him since I’ve been the showrunner. I just can’t wait for folks to see it.”

We’re always going to be down for anything that allows Jesse L. Martin to have great material. We know that he is a fantastic actor, and is more than capable of taking on anything/everything that is thrown at him. This is a great opportunity in order to get more and more into what is going on within this world and within his head. It’s also nice to have this after we’ve seen Joe sidelined at other points in the show — in part to a real-life injury Martin suffered.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Flash right now

What do you want to see when it comes to Joe’s story on The Flash season 7?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Meanwhile, remember to stick around for some other news on the series. (Photo: The CW.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







