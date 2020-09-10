Last Man Standing, Unbelievable star Kaitlyn Dever lands new gig







Following her time on both Last Man Standing and also the critically-acclaimed Unbelievable, Kaitlyn Dever has now set a new gig for herself at Hulu.

According to a report from Deadline, Dever is set as a lead opposite Michael Keaton in Dopesick, an adaptation based on Beth Macy’s book. This is an eight-episode limited series, and it has some serious cred behind it in Warren Littlefield of The Handmaid’s Tale fame. It also has Danny Strong on board as a writer.

Per the official description, Dopesick is an “ambitious, harrowing and compelling look into the epicenter of America’s struggle with opioid addiction. It takes viewers from a distressed Virginia mining community to the hallways of the DEA and to the opulence of ‘one percenter’ Big Pharma Manhattan. The unsparing yet deeply human portraits of the various affected families and their intersecting stories hold up a mirror to where America is right now, while shining a hopeful light on the heroes battling the worst drug epidemic in American history.”

In the end, it’s clear that this is one of the most topical subjects out there, and it’s one of the issues that is being overshadowed right now amidst everything else going on in the world.

So what does this mean when it comes to Dever’s future over on Last Man Standing? Before the gig, it was clear that she was probably only going to appear a tiny handful of times a season, and we now expect that to be the same. We’re sure producers would love to have her as often as possible, but she is a rising star and her availability is going to make it complicated. As it is, we’re just happy that she is a part of the series at all since so many other sitcom actors tend to leave altogether once they land some additional roles.

