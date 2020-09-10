NCIS: Los Angeles season 12: Caleb Castille promoted to series regular







As we prepare for NCIS: Los Angeles season 12 to premiere on CBS this fall, you better prepare for more Devin Rountree!

According to a new report coming in from Deadline, Caleb Castille has been promoted to series regular on the show moving forward. While that is hardly confirmation that you will be seeing him in every episode, he is going to have a big part on the show moving forward.

Are we shocked by this promotion? Hardly, and we think that Castille is going to bring a lot to the table on a regular basis. He gives the NCIS team a new generation of crime-fighter and someone who comes into this with something still to learn and prove. It also gives them another person to utilize in action sequences, which is some of what this show does better than any other within the franchise.

As for how NCIS: Los Angeles is going to balance out their entire roster of regulars, that remains to be seen. Remember that this show also currently has longtime stars LL Cool J, Chris O’Donnell, Daniela Ruah, Eric Christian Olsen, Linda Hunt, Renee Felice Smith, Barrrett Foa, and also recently-promoted Medalion Rahimi. We’re sure that not all of these actors will be featured in every episode (Hunt, Smith, Foa, and Olsen all missed time last season, and Rahimi was promoted midway through), so there could be a balancing act that happens here.

NCIS: Los Angeles season 12 is already in production — for now, our expectation is that we are going to be seeing the show premiere a little bit later this fall. Hopefully we’ll see it back on the air when it comes to November — more details on that are sure to be forthcoming.

