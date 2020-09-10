Norman Reedus, Melissa McBride on The Walking Dead spin-off







If you did not hear the news earlier today, there is going to be a new spin-off for The Walking Dead coming — and hopefully, that will offset the bad news that the show is ending with season 11. Norman Reedus and Melissa McBride will have a show of their own — while there are many mysteries out there about what the story is going to be, we’re just happy that there is going to be an opportunity to explore their relationship further. They’ve gone through so much together, and have a bond that is unbreakable and yet still open to exploration.

In seeing new statements tonight from Reedus and McBride, we’re thrilled to know that the two of them are just as enthusiastic about the idea of a new show as we are. Take a look at some of what they had to say.

Melissa McBride – “In playing Carol, and as a viewer of the show, I’ve… long been intrigued with Daryl and Carol, and by what so early on between them, even then, felt somehow bound. Their shared history is long, and each’s own personal fight to survive, even longer — the more obvious aspect of what has kept them close and loyal, but there is also a rather mysterious aspect to their fondness for one another that I enjoy, and their playfulness when the world permits.”

Norman Reedus – “Daryl’s relationship with Carol has always been my favorite relationship on the show — sorry, Rick. I love the way these characters interact and relate to each other on so many levels and can’t wait to see where their ride goes from here.”

This spin-off is not going to be coming until 2023 — in other words, you’re going to be waiting a while to see it! We’re just glad knowing that this is here, given that it means the two are making it through the series together.

