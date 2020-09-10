Denise Richards leaving Real Housewives of Beverly Hills after 2 seasons







Things are changing once again when it comes to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, and this time it revolves around another familiar face in Denise Richards.

According to a new report coming in now per Variety, Denise is departing the show after two years on the job, and a storyline revolving around salacious rumors that probably dragged on far longer than anyone could have anticipated. This is one of the things about this show — they will draw on certain situations far longer than they really need to and, in general, Bravo milks all of these shows for too many episodes.

In general, though, we’ll say that the former The World is Not Enough actress being a part of the franchise was somewhat of a surprise in the first place. It’s not something that we thought would happen, but we understand her appeal — she brought some serious name recognition to the show, and probably was more well-known that almost any other Housewife to ever be on the franchise. She did bring some humor and fun to the proceedings, but there is a real downside that comes with being a part of this. We would imagine that it can be really tiring to have to see the near-constant headlines that are out there about you when you are on this show.

Denise has yet to comment on her exit on social media, but we imagine that this is something we’re going to hear more about over the course of the coming days. For now, remember that there are plenty of other editions of the franchise worth watching, and that includes The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City.

What do you think about Denise Richards leaving The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills?

