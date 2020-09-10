The 100 season 7 episode 14 promo: The aftermath of Bellamy’s death







As you move into The 100 season 7 episode 14 on The CW next week, it’s really hard to process anything. We’ve lost a beloved character in Bellamy Blake, and at this point, it’s more than clear that things will never be the same again.

If you look below, you can get a good sense of some of what is coming up next time on “A Sort of Homecoming,” which is going to find Clarke and some other characters making a return to a place that they know so well: Earth. Hence, the title for this episode. Yet, there are new dangers in every direction, and there is a threat of more lives lost.

What was very-much clear tonight is that this is the sort of story that will take anyone’s life — we didn’t think that this was going to happen prior to the series finale. That means real stakes for Clarke, and she will have to make more sacrifices for the greater good. We just hope that she doesn’t have to sacrifice herself along the way.

What the writers perhaps need to focus on at this point more than anything else is hope. There needs to be a way to find some sort of light immense the darkness, and a way to think that some of these characters can make it through. We’ve lost so much as viewers already, and maybe the point of that was to put us in the position that a lot of the characters are in. It’s uncomfortable and it’s sad, but we want to think that there is some sort of better world that they will eventually get to. Let’s just hope that it’s there on the other side of the horizon … it’s not really there at all within the promo.

