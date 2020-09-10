Coroner episode 7 spoilers: A look at ‘The Suburbs’







Curious to learn what’s coming up on Coroner episode 7 next week? Well, for starters, another two-parter is coming! There is going to be a pretty shocking series of events that unfolds here, and it will allow us a chance to understand more of Jenny’s world and what is happening around her at every turn.

Our biggest hope is simply this — by the end of these two episodes, you will probably understand some of these characters and what they’re going through a little bit better.

Below, CarterMatt has the full Coroner episode 7 synopsis with some additional information all about where things could go from here:

MALICIOUS INTENT – In the first of another two-part episode, a victim causes a building lockdown and Jenny (Serinda Swan) is forced to team up with a former colleague. Detective McAvoy (Roger Cross) is on the trail of a newly released inmate, determined to make his freedom short-lived. Liam (Éric Bruneau) helps Ross (Ehren Kassam) with his grandfather, and Alison (Tamara Podemski) makes a decision about a new relationship. Also starring Nicholas Campbell, Lovell Adams-Gray, Andy McQueen, and Kiley May. Paul Fox directed the episode written by Noelle Carbone and Seneca Aaron (#107). Original airdate 9/16/2020. Every episode of CORONER will be available to stream on CWTV.com and The CW App the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

So what about the show’s ratings?

We’ll say this — while Coroner is only getting a 0.1 rating on average in the 18-49 demographic, it actually is generating more live viewers on average than some of the original CW series that are on the air these days. Yet, the network probably isn’t getting anywhere near the same streaming viewership. It is still looking more and more like a reasonable decision for them to have acquired this, though, as it at least allows them to have something viewers will be talking about for a while.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Coroner right now

What do you want to see when it comes to Coroner episode 7?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Also, be sure to stick around for some other news. (Photo: The CW.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







