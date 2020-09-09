Animal Kingdom season 5 resumes filming; see new message







We know that a ton of people out there are waiting for Animal Kingdom season 5, and for good reason — it’s one of the most entertaining and addictive shows out there. We’ve also been waiting at this point for over a year to see exactly what’s going to be coming up next.

So while we cannot come to you today with news of a premiere date or further insight as to what’s coming up story-wise, we can at least present a message from Shawn Hatosy (Pope), letting everyone know that they are still working to make new episodes happen. Filming just resumed after a lengthy hiatus due to the current health crisis, and the cast and crew are doing what they can to ensure safety every single step of the way. There are masks being worn by much of the cast and crew, except in instances where the actors are on-screen — though Hatosy joked that sometimes they are wearing them, at least for bank robberies.

For some of our video expectations now regarding Animal Kingdom, be sure to check out some of the latest below! Once you take a look at that, remember to subscribe to Matt & Jess on YouTube for some other news and view our series playlist. We will have more insight coming that you don’t want to miss.

Season 5 will probably continue to assess the damage left by the death of Smurf in season 4. She was the family matriarch, and the person who ran a great deal of the Cody criminal empire. With her now out of the picture, it does raise plenty of questions as to who is going to run things now and if the family can stick together. There are also uncertainties around the status of certain characters — take Emily Deschanel’s Angela, for example, who became a part of the narrative last season.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Animal Kingdom right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Animal Kingdom season 5?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Also, remember to stick around in the event you want some other news pertaining to the series. (Photo: TNT.)

.@ShawnHatosy said it best, Animal Kingdom WILL be back. In the meantime, stay safe everyone! #AnimalKingdom pic.twitter.com/BdzlviWvxW — Animal Kingdom (@AnimalKingdom) September 9, 2020

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







