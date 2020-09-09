NCIS: Los Angeles season 12: The latest (action-based!) filming update







We know that NCIS: Los Angeles season 12 is currently in production, and we’ve got further indication now that it’s going to be very much the same show that you remember. There may be new rules for production and subjects that are covered, but there will be a lot of staples interwoven behind the scenes.

In the event you want more evidence of this, all you have to do is check out the latest post from Daniela Ruah. On her Instagram Stories, you can see her alongside Medalion Rahimi (Fatima) as the two of them tease something rather explosive that is happening behind the scenes. We know that NCIS: Los Angeles has always been the most action-oriented of the shows in this franchise, and we don’t have a sense that this is going to change in the immediate future. There are still going to be a lot of these sequences, and a lot of these characters putting themselves in perilous situations.

No matter what we are going through as a country, the NCIS agents (plus Deeks within the LAPD) still have to do their jobs. More than likely, that is some of what we’re going to be seeing transpire over the course of the season. They will have some plotlines carried over from season 11, coupled more than likely with some new stresses and struggles. This should prove to be an eventful year, and there may be some changes here and there from what was originally planned at the end of this past season.

Remember that, at least for now, the plan is for NCIS: Los Angeles season 12 to premiere when we get around to later this fall. We’ll see if that ends up sticking.

