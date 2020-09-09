Supernatural season 15: Jensen Ackles on possibility of revival







Typically, we wait on the idea of a show being revived until after the series finale airs. Such is not the case today as we get into this discussion about Supernatural. When you have a show that is this beloved, there are always going to be discussions and hopes that someday, there could be more coming on the air. It’s mostly a matter of when and how it can happen.

Isn’t the fact that the cast is talking about it encouraging already? We like to think so. Speaking in a new interview on Michael Rosenbaum’s Inside of You podcast, Jensen Ackles made it clear that there is an idea floating around — though it’s not something that will happen right away:

“I’ve always thought that there’s a possibility of five years down the road, getting the call and saying, ‘Hey, let’s do a little short order action for a streaming network and bring them back for six episodes.’ I do feel like this isn’t like the long goodbye right now. I feel like this is a ‘let’s hang this in the closet for now and we’ll dust her off down the road a bit.'”

The primary thing that is worth being excited about in regards to this comment is that this (likely) signifies that Sam and Dean probably make it through the series finale still breathing — not that we ever expected the two characters to die in the first place. Jensen and Jared Padalecki have clearly talked about the idea, and the great thing about this show is that the door is always going to be open for something more.

As for the limitations, scheduling is probably the big thing. Jared has a new full-time gig in Walker, which is set to debut on The CW next year. Meanwhile, Jensen has an arc coming up on season 3 of The Boys, though it’s unclear if that role will stretch any longer than that.

