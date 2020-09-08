Supernatural season 15: What Jensen Ackles is taking home with him







With the filming for Supernatural coming to an end soon, there are a lot of reasons for nostalgia. Sure, that exists for a lot of us on the outside, but also for the people on the show. It’s been a part of their lives for a huge amount of time and with that in mind, it’s going to be hard to say goodbye! Almost impossible, in fact.

So what are some of the cast members going to take home with them? It seems like Jensen Ackles (Dean) is going to be the big winner here, as he’s going to be bringing back with him something that is iconic to the show — something that will also probably make a lot of other people out there jealous. Want to read more about it? Then check out what he had to say below via Digital Spy:

“As far as taking something on the final day, I will definitely be taking something that I’ve had my eye on since day one of Supernatural … But it’s okay, I’m not stealing it. I got permission. I begged and begged and pleaded for years, but I finally got it this year. They’re going to let me drive home the Impala.”

We’re not sure that there is a single prop more iconic to the show than the Impala, really to the point where it’s a character on the show in its own right. (Heck, it even made a cameo on Legends of Tomorrow this past season!) It’s also a reminder of how important the car is to Jensen, and how much he’ll probably cherish it moving forward. This is the sort of cool thing that gets you choked-up just thinking about it. We hate that Supernatural is ending, but love that it is ending of its own accord.

