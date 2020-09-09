The Walking Dead season 11 to be the final season







We knew that this was going to be coming eventually and now, it is — The Walking Dead is ending with season 11 over at AMC.

For some more news on The Walking Dead and where things could go from here, watch the latest at the bottom of this article! After you take a look at that, be sure to subscribe to Matt & Jess on YouTube and then also view our show playlist.

We can’t say that the news today altogether shocks us, given that The Walking Dead is a series that has had a fantastic run over the years. It was at one point a cable TV sensation, drawing record ratings and creating stars out of Andrew Lincoln, Norman Reedus, and others. The numbers have fallen over the years, though the series does still have a devoted audience.

There is a plan for how things are going to go here. The season 10 finale-of-sorts will air next month, following by six bonus episodes in 2021. From there, there are 24 episodes in the final season, and they will be split up across two years.

In a statement, franchise guru Scott M. Gimple had the following to say:

“It’s been 10 years ‘gone bye;’ what lies ahead are two more to come and stories and stories to tell beyond that … What’s clear is that this show has been about the living, made by a passionate cast, team of writer/producers, producers, and crew, bringing to life the vision put forth by Robert Kirkman in his brilliant comic — and supported by the best fans in the world. We have a lot of thrilling story left to tell on TWD, and then, this end will be a beginning of more Walking Dead — brand new stories and characters, familiar faces and places, new voices, and new mythologies. This will be a grand finale that will lead to new premieres. Evolution is upon us. The Walking Dead lives.”

The latter statement is a reference to a pair of upcoming spin-offs that will continue this world, including one revolving around Daryl and Carol.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Walking Dead right now

What do you think about The Walking Dead ending with season 11 at AMC?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Meanwhile, remember to stick around for some other news when it comes to the show. (Photo: AMC.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







