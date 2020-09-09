America’s Got Talent: Double Dragon kick off semifinal show







Today, America’s Got Talent kicked off the semifinal shows and suffice it to say, things were going to get weird. It’s hard for that not to happen when Double Dragon is involved. They hare huge personalities, they are loud, and they are more than happy to play to the crowd.

Oh, and of course they are polarizing — a ton of acts on this show often are. What the two did during their opening performance was a mash-up of some different songs, complete with some dancing and of course the two moving around the set.

Want some more news on America’s Got Talent in video form? Then be sure to check out the latest at the bottom of this article! Once you do that, subscribe to Matt & Jess on YouTube and then also view our full show playlist. We’ll have some other information before too long…

Do we think that Double Dragon has any sort of legitimate chance of moving forward to the next round? Probably not, and that is due mostly to the two of them being just lost in a sea of singers tonight. Also, being the first act to perform typically means that you are going to be forgotten about over time. There is just a small handful of notable performances moving forward to the next round.

In the end, we think the thing that is going to be true for Double Dragon is rather simple: They’re a great sort of a camp performing duo, but they’re never going to be thought of as singing superstars. Their pitches are all over the place, but there is almost certainly a market for this sort of thing.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to America’s Got Talent right now

What do you think about this performance from Double Dragon on America’s Got Talent this season?

Do you think that any of them will have a chance of moving forward? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Also, remember to stick around for some other news on the series. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







