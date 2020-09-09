New Black-ish spin-off Old-ish now in the works at ABC







Is there a chance at another iteration of the Black-ish franchise coming to ABC in the future? Signs are pointing to it more and more!

According to The Hollywood Reporter, what you’re going to have a chance to see coming up is a show entitled Old-ish. The premise here is that it would revolve around Laurence Fishburne and Jenifer Lewis’ characters of Earl “Pops” Johnson and Ruby Johnson as they try to find a new future for themselves in a quickly-gentrifying neighborhood in Los Angeles. It’s a show about another part of life, and it’s something that could bring a lot of new, interesting stories to the table.

We certainly do understand the appeal of this, given that Grown-ish is showing what it’s like to be young in the world right now. This could be about allowing some older voices to be heard and seeing more and more beloved characters in a larger role.

Is there too much of a singular franchise, given that there is also Mixed-ish on the air at the moment? We can understand people saying that, but you have to remember that we’ve seen three One Chicago series on the air for years in addition to three different NCIS shows — and they are all one hour long! We do think that this could work, but there’s no guarantee that it’s going to happen as of yet. We’re still in the early stages of planning, and the earliest that we could anticipate something like this taking place is when we get around to the fall of next year — pending some last-minute wizardry in a world where filming a lot of stuff isn’t all that possible.

Of course, we’ll be down personally for whatever gives us more of Laurence Fishburne on the air. How can we be upset with that?

What do you think about there being a new spin-off for Black-ish at this point?

