Saturday Night Live season 46: Ego Nwodim promoted to main cast







While the following bit of news should not be considered a shock, it’s still nice to see: Ego Nwodim will have a new title on Saturday Night Live season 46.

According to a new report coming in right now from Deadline, Nwodim will be a main cast member for the upcoming episodes slated to premiere this fall. This comes after she spent the past two seasons as a featured player, and it is customary for the promotion to kick in after a couple of years on the job. She’s shown herself to be valuable both in terms of her acting, her impersonations, and also her comic timing.

One of the things that we are the most interested in beyond Nwodim’s promotion is what SNL is going to be planning in terms of bringing new cast members to the table here, as well. Typically there are auditions and the like, but will Lorne Michaels and the production staff really want to integrate someone new in this chaotic environment? It’s still not even confirmed if the cast is going to be able to do comedy in the studio — they have an At-Home format that can work for them for the time being, so there are options here. We just don’t anticipate there being some sort of audience component for a while — at least for the remainder of the year. Patience is going to be the key in all things here.

For the time being, let’s just give some congrats to Ego Nwodim for the promotion!

What do you think about Ego Nwodim being promoted on Saturday Night Live?

