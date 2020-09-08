The Bachelor spoilers: Filming with Matt James to start later this month







Filming for the upcoming season of The Bachelorette is now complete, and with that in mind, ABC has a new goal: Getting started with The Bachelor.

According to a new report coming in from Deadline, filming for Matt James’ upcoming season of the reality-TV franchise is slated to kick off a little bit later this month. At the moment, the plan is for it to premiere in early 2021, much as it tends to do. With Clare Crawley’s season done, the crew can have a little bit of time to catch their breath — after that, filming will then kick off again and last for a chunk of the fall.

Based on what we’re hearing, production for Matt’s season will be fairly similar to Clare’s in that much of it is going to be done within a singular location and bubble-like environment. While travel has been just an integral part of the franchise from the very beginning, this is a time in which things must change. Otherwise, we wouldn’t be able to have a season at all. Contestants are quarantined and tested rigorously, and everything is done according to proper guidelines.

Is there going to be some chaos on Clare’s season? Absolutely, and really to the point where it is going to not be her season for the entirety of it. If you haven’t heard the news already, you are going to be seeing Tayshia Adams, per reports, step in midway through the season as the new lead.

