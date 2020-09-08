Dancing with the Stars 29: Derek Hough named new judge







We’re less than a week away now from the premiere of Dancing with the Stars 29, and we can now officially talk Derek Hough’s role!

We can’t say that anything in here is all that much of a surprise, as it has been confirmed now that Hough will be serving as a judge on the upcoming season of the ABC hit. He is replacing Len Goodman, who is unable to travel due to the global health crisis. Both Bruno Tonioli and Carrie Ann Inaba will be present in studio for some of the performance shows. (Len is still set to have some sort of role, albeit from afar.)

For some more news on Dancing with the Stars now in video form, be sure to watch some of the latest at the bottom of this article! Once you do that, subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube and then view our show playlist for more.

In a statement, here is what Derek (who also judges World of Dance for NBC) had to say about his return:

“This show has been and will always be incredibly special to me … Coming back feels like coming home, and I couldn’t be more excited to be back in the ballroom.”

Dancing with the Stars is the show that made Derek a household name in the dance community, and he is also one of the most successful pros in the series’ history. His sister Julianne Hough has served as a judge and former champion in the past, as well, making this even more of a family tradition. We think Derek should do more than fine in this role, even if we’re going to miss Len and his curmudgeon ways as a part of the panel.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Dancing with the Stars

What do you think about Derek Hough being a judge on Dancing with the Stars 29?

Are you happy, or will you miss Len? Be sure to share in the comments, and stick around to ensure you won’t miss any other updates. (Photo: ABC.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







