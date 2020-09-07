Dancing with the Stars 29: Tyra Banks talks new look with the set







When Dancing with the Stars 29 premieres on ABC one week from Monday, you will see a crop of all-new stars in the ballroom. To go along with that, you also have a new host in Tyra Banks and a new set.

So what is this going to look like? There will be performances still in the ballroom — it won’t be virtual. It’s also going to be as bright and as colorful as ever. Things will look different, but it isn’t meant to be scaled-back in the slightest.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, here is some of what Tyra (who is also an executive producer) had to say on the subject:

All I can say is, it’s a new stage. Very bright, very fancy, a lot of LED screens and there’s definitely going to be a different feel, for sure … We kind of have to co-exist with what’s happening in the world [with the pandemic] so they have to restructure the stage to make it top-notch. So it’s gonna be a whole new stage, a very surprising stage. I think it will surprise a lot of people.

The idea of course is to make the show as visually appealing as possible, while also ensuring safety. Both of these conditions should be met this time around, though the idea of dancing with another person during this time in history is a weird prospect in itself. We have no real idea what this show is going to look like, or what the ratings are going to be. Guess we’re going to be learning soon enough?

