Big Brother 22 All-Stars spoilers: Christmas fights with Bayleigh, Da’Vonne







On tonight’s Big Brother 22 All-Stars live feeds, we had a chance to see one of the first legitimate fights of the season. Unsurprisingly, Christmas’ decisions were at the center of them.

If you missed it, earlier today Christmas opted to not used the Power of Veto. With that, either Bayleigh or Da’Vonne will be going on Thursday. This is complicated further by Christmas not nominating Tyler despite him claiming that he wanted to go. She didn’t want to make the move, but her excuse for it was terrible — that Da’Vonne and Bayleigh were an obvious pair, and that she doesn’t want to have to be the one to get Tyler out. The reality is that she’s working with Tyler and it made perfect sense for her to be called out — she just didn’t want to hear it from Da’Vonne tonight.

So what did this lead to? Da’Vonne challenged her for her strategy, which led to her getting defensive, upset, and blaming Da’Vonne and Bayleigh (who was trying to avoid Christmas together) for taking this personally. After Da’Vonne walked away, Bayleigh then tried to speak with her, only to get frustrated when Christmas raised her hands closed to her face. Christmas was the angrier of the two by far, and Bayleigh and Da’Vonne didn’t try to keep it going all night. Because of this, it does feel like much of the house is siding with the nominees rather than Christmas, the one who blew up the most, and also the one trying to act as though she did nothing wrong.

Does Christmas have the right to do what she wants as HoH? Sure, but she had to imagine that no intelligent person would by any of the nonsense that she’s been selling as to the reason behind the vote. We saw that tonight.

