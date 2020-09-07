Call the Midwife 2020 Christmas Special: What’s coming to Poplar?







For those of you who didn’t know as of yet, new episodes of Call the Midwife are currently back in production — and that includes the upcoming Christmas Special. There’s a lot to look forward to, and we certainly believe that the tone and the style of the series will be very much what it always was. Think in terms of something heartfelt, emotional, and hopeful at a time where so many of us need it.

So while we can’t get a number of teases on the upcoming batch of episodes, we can at least give you something small on the Christmas Special! In a new post on Twitter, Jenny Agutter News shared a message from the actress in regards to being back on set:

“I have just started filming on [Call the Midwife] & am so happy to be back at Nonnatus house, seeing all the cast & crew, albeit six feet apart following all the guidelines! But we are delighted to be working on our Christmas Special. Can’t give anything away, but it’s lovely script and the circus comes to Poplar. ”

The first thing worth noting here is, of course, the fact that you’re going to see most of the characters sticking around Poplar. There is not a ton of traveling around with the Christmas Special this year, and that is probably a good thing when it comes to the global health crisis. Everyone can be more centralized, but create a story that still feels special and different.

It currently remains to be seen if the new episodes are going to be able to air in their typical timeframe — and yet, we hope to have more information before too long.

