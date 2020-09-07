The Boys season 2 spoilers: The Homelander, Stormfront chaos to come







We’re three episodes now into The Boys season 2, and what we’ve seen so far is that Stormfront is not your typical adversary. She’s certainly powerful in a physical sense, but her biggest strength may be her ability to influence people. She’s great at it! This is someone who is smart, savvy, and capable of getting what she wants.

Unfortunately, she’s also evil. She is filled with hate and we saw some of that come through at the end of the third episode. She could end up leading a regime filled with people who are racist, violent, and willing to do whatever she wants. This poses a threat that is different than we’ve seen, even for someone like Homelander who is used to taking on anything.

For a little more insight on the chaos that is coming, just be sure to check out what star Antony Starr had to say to TV Guide:

“The problem for Homelander is Stormfront isn’t playing his game. She’s playing a completely different game that he doesn’t know how to play … And that’s the problem because usually Homelander sets the terms of engagement. But she puts him on the spot immediately and he’s not used to dealing with that kind of person, someone who doesn’t respect slash fear him.”

There’s a good chance that the two become mortal enemies and try to kill each other, but we fear for the possibility that the two eventually work together to some degree. Even if Homelander doesn’t share all of her opinions, we know how much he values control. That is scary, to put it mildly.

