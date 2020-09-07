Power Book II: Ghost spoilers: Could Tommy Egan appear?







Is there a chance that Tommy Egan could appear at some point over the course of Power Book II: Ghost season 1? Is there a reason to seriously expect that? Within this article, we’ll break down that situation, especially after the events of the exciting premiere.

As you know now, one of the most shocking moments of the premiere came when Tasha proclaimed Tommy Egan to be the accomplice responsible for shooting James St. Patrick. It may not be that hard to place him at the scene, largely because we know that he was there. We also are aware that Tasha is now being set up as the person responsible for Ghost’s entire criminal empire — whether or not that sticks, however, remains to be seen.

Speaking in a new interview with TVLine, series creator Courtney Kemp indicated that there could be a chance Tommy turns up at some point during the series … even though she didn’t confirm his return by name:

“Remember how I said a familiar face would show up at some point? I don’t know: If somebody said in court that I did something that I didn’t do, I might feel compelled to show up, maybe, and talk to them about it?”

We know that Joseph Sikora is still a major part of this universe, as he’s poised to star in his own version of the franchise entitled Power Book IV: Force. That’s a version of the show that will hopefully premiere over the next couple of years, and will focus on Tommy trying to find a new life for himself outside of New York. It would be interesting to see how Tommy would return to the city given that he just left, but we’ll wait and see.

