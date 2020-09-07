Big Brother 22 All-Stars live feed spoilers: Is Tyler trying to leave?







Immediately following what happened on last night’s Big Brother 22 All-Stars episode, the drama heated up on the live feeds in some rather unexpected ways.

What happened? Well, it has a thing or two to do with the idea that Tyler may not want to be a part of the game anymore. He’s actually been questioning his place in the house for a while, and wondering as though if he really wanted to be there. He’s been raising that question again now, to the point where he told Bayleigh and Da’Vonne tonight that he may suggest that he goes on the block and gets evicted from the game.

Could this really happen? Well, Christmas is HoH and has the Power of Veto — and she also views Tyler as her #1 ally in the game. She may not want to go through with it, mostly because she doesn’t want to lose someone who she considers a resource in the game. She may put Tyler in a position where if he wants out, he may ultimately have to quit and we’d have to wait and see what production does in that situation.

As for why Tyler would want to go in the first place, it feels like a part of him just isn’t enjoying it. Another part may be him not wanting to be as cutthroat as he was in season 20 and getting himself in a position where he’s falling back into that now. It may not be who he wants to be or how he wants to be perceived at the moment.

